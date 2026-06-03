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ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

Wellcome Trust to restore row of prime South Kensington townhouses

3 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Scheme will provide 89 homes from currently empty buildings

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