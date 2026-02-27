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FinancingIrelandOfficeUK & Ireland

Wells Fargo puts €95m Dublin office loan up for sale

27 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Eastdil Secured is handling the sale of note attached to 500,000 sq ft campus

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