NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Wendover agrees £70m Mayfair office purchase

2 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, James Buckley

Washington House has planning consent for a 40,000 sq ft office project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

BGO lines up partner for £300m West End office revamp

8 Sep 2026
Read

Office refurbishments in the regions: what’s changed?

3 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

BGRE agrees letting at Finsbury Square offices

24 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Outdoors

Oracle founder's West End office project approved

21 Aug 2026
Read