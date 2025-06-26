Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentNetherlands

Wereldhave secures €125m from private placements

26 Jun 2025 | 07:07 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Dutch firm inks inaugural EUPP with Aegon Asset Management

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Shop, Shopping Mall, Person

Wereldhave and Sofidy team up for €150m Dutch mall

26 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Car, Transportation

Wereldhave buys €167m Luxembourg shopping centres

14 Feb 2025
Read
Grass, Plant, Lawn

Aegon AM's £500m indirect real estate business transfers to Knight Frank IM

6 Feb 2025
Read

Vastned secures €345m of credit lines ahead of reverse merger 

9 Dec 2024
Read