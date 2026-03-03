NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateNetherlandsRetail

Wereldhave secures €250m RCF refinancing

3 Mar 2026 | 07:15 | London | by Angelo Castillo

ABN Amro Bank, ING Bank and Rabobank lend to Dutch retail specialist

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Person, Human, Shop

Citycon cancels €250m revolving credit facility

2 Mar 2026
Read

IGD returns to profit after three years of losses

26 Feb 2026
Read

IGD secures €165m green loan

25 Feb 2026
Read

Achmea secures €50m green loan for Dutch retail opportunities

17 Feb 2026
Read