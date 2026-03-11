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RetailBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestment

Wereldhave takes full ownership of Belgian mall

11 Mar 2026 | 07:12 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Equilis on behalf of Fidagh sells remaining supermarket anchor unit in Ville 2

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