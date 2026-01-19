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Wereldhave’s Matthijs Storm: “I don't know how many more lights can be on green”

19 Jan 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

CEO on Benelux shopping centre opportunities and new target markets

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