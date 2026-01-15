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DistressContinental EuropeGermanyResidential

Wertgrund suspends redemptions for open-ended resi flagship fund

15 Jan 2026 | 14:26 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Wohnselect D is the first German fund to take this measure

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