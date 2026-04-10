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LondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestment

West End deals total £750m since Middle East conflict

10 Apr 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Buyers show conviction in trophy assets despite geopolitical uncertainty

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