NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeLondonRetailUK & Ireland

West End estate launched for £130m+ sale

4 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Eastdil Secured Savills appointed to lead disposal of office and retail assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Crown Estate acquires Piccadilly Regent Estate

31 Jul 2026
Read

La Caisse goes back to market with £200m+ City project

29 Jul 2026
Read

Buyer sought for £28m Mayfair townhouse

29 Jul 2026
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Abu Dhabi royal family agrees London trophy sale

28 Jul 2026
Read