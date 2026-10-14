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ResidentialSouth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentFundraisingInvestment

West of England launches £130m fund to deliver 6,000 homes

14 Oct 2026 | 07:28 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Government-backed fund also targets 1.4m sq ft of commercial space over the next decade

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