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Data centresContinental EuropeGermanyAlternativesInvestment

Westend buys two Hamburg data centres for more than €100m

2 Nov 2026 | 12:28 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Deutsche Beteiligungs sells Leuchtturm and Rahlstedt assets

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