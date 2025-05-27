Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeLondonPoliticsUK & Ireland

Westminster approves Grosvenor office despite Crossrail 2 safeguarding

27 May 2025 | 20:52 | London | by Alexander Peace

83,000 sq ft redevelopment gets unanimous approval

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Condo, Building, Housing

Belfast approves Grosvenor Gate office

17 Mar 2021
Read