Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialLondon

Westminster approves its own non-compliant residential scheme

8 Jul 2025 | 20:48 | London | by Alexander Peace

15-storey tower waived through despite issues around height and unit mix

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Reuben Brothers' revamp of former John Lewis HQ approved

8 Jul 2025
Read

Developer plans 2,000-home Chessington scheme

23 Jun 2025
Read
City, Person, Walking

Watkin Jones wins appeal for student-led Battersea project

19 Jun 2025
Read

Q+A: Urbanest on "ripping up the rulebook" and building Europe's largest Passivhaus scheme

6 Jun 2025
Read