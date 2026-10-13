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Policy & RegulationLondonUK & IrelandOfficePlanning

Westminster approves mammoth new office demolition

13 Oct 2026 | 21:03 | London | by Alexander Peace

10-20 Victoria Street proposes 260,000 sq ft office

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