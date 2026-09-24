OpinionDevelopmentOfficePlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland
24 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Ian Poole, Will Lingard
New additions to policy show borough's climate ambitions come alongside economic growth and investment
Developers pivot from residential in London viability crisis
Westminster signals retrofit backtrack
Spelthorne’s property portfolio slumps by further £98m
Westminster: resetting the redevelopment debate?
Marq locks in occupier for Northampton logistics hub
London City Plan 2040 clears heritage views planning hurdle
Westwind raises €200m for European fund at first close
ULI to take over Chapman Barrigan Lecture Series
BTG Eddisons swoops for Milton Keynes consultancy
Jane Street Capital confirms London HQ move
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Starwood European MD departs
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
Next picks West End hub for £100m London HQ