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OpinionDevelopmentOfficePlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Westminster: resetting the redevelopment debate?

24 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Ian Poole, Will Lingard

New additions to policy show borough's climate ambitions come alongside economic growth and investment

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