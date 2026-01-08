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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

Westmont pulls off blockbuster £290m West End sale

8 Jan 2026 | 16:22 | London | by David Hatcher

Offload is largest single-asset hotel trade in London for four years

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