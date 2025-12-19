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ResidentialFinancingLondonUK & Ireland

Westwind Capital secures £73m refinancing of London portfolio

19 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Build-to-rent assets spread across prime locations in the capital

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