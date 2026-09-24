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FundraisingContinental EuropeFranceGermanyResidentialSpainStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Westwind raises €200m for European fund at first close

24 Sep 2026 | 15:18 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Four Spanish student housing assets comprise seed portfolio

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