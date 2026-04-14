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OpinionContinental EuropeUK & IrelandOfficeLeasing

What 1m sq ft of refurbished lettings says about the uneven recovery in occupier demand

14 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marc Fauchille

Bifurcation within the European office market has been more dramatic than many were expecting

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