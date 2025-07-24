Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionPoliticsResidentialUK & Ireland

What does the future hold for single-family housing?

24 Jul 2025 | 14:33 | London | by Olive Dennis

Its popularity is growing, but can it make a meaningful difference to the UK's housing supply?

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Suburb, Architecture, Building

PSP and Goldman to invest €1.2bn in German suburbs

24 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Placefirst JV plans Nottingham single-family scheme

22 Jul 2025
Read

English Housing Survey reveals growing but stabilising rental population

18 Jul 2025
Read

Heim's UK residential fund snaps up Poplar scheme

17 Jul 2025
Read