Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OpinionOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

What next for London's surplus offices?

14 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Will Lingard

Office space amounting to 100 cricket pitches is sitting redundant in the capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Path, Walkway, City

Regional offices: what a difference a year makes...

13 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Construction

Will cuts to London’s affordable housing requirements be enough?

9 Oct 2025
Read

Firethorn snaps up City office for hotel project

8 Oct 2025
Read

Ageing hotels: Europe’s next great serviced apartment pipeline

8 Oct 2025
Read