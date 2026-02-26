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OpinionContinental EuropeFrancePlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

What the UK could learn from France (about housebuilding)

26 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Thomas Vandecasteele

The difference is not the absence of conflict, but when and how that conflict is resolved

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