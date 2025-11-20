Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Policy & RegulationHotels & LeisureIndustrialLogisticsResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

What to look out for in next week's budget

20 Nov 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Guy Montague-Jones

Changes to council tax, business rates and stamp duty on the cards but bigger question is how the bond market responds to the overall package

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Female, Person

What makes a successful science and tech cluster?

20 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

MPs push back on Reeves' mansion tax over London voter fears

20 Nov 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

A really novel way to find £600bn

18 Nov 2025
Read
Person, Worker, Electrical Device

What's going on with EPC targets?

17 Nov 2025
Read