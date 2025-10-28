Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

CorporateDevelopmentFinancingNorth WestOfficeResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

What went wrong at CEG – and why

28 Oct 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Financial pressures had been building for some time at the developer, which collapsed earlier this month

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Town, Urban, Building

CEG calls in administrators

14 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

CEG Group and new capital partner roll out £200m regional office strategy

25 Sep 2025
Read

IWD25: Green Street journalists on how the industry has changed – and what needs to be done

7 Mar 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

IWD25: "Gender balance at board and senior levels is still a big challenge"

6 Mar 2025
Read