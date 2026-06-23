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Policy & RegulationDevelopmentRegenerationUK & Ireland

What would an Andy Burnham government mean for real estate?

23 Jun 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, Charlie Schouten

Infrastructure investment, devolution and property tax reform are on the cards

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