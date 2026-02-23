NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

IrelandInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Whelan-led consortium takes on €300m Dublin office project

23 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Former Eastdil and Echelon exec secures city centre development site off-market

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Basketball

Brookfield buys into Dublin build-to-rent with €200m+ loan

19 Feb 2026
Read
Adult, Male, Man

OpenAI trains search on Dublin options for EMEA HQ

18 Feb 2026
Read

Hines hires Ireland investment head

18 Feb 2026
Read

CBRE IM tops up Iput investment by €175m

18 Feb 2026
Read