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OpinionAlternativesLife SciencesPolicy & RegulationSouth EastTechnologyUK & Ireland

When it comes to real estate, not all AI occupiers are born equal

17 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Sue Foxley

Underneath the headline numbers there may lie a fault line that will determine which assets prove durable

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