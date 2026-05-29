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OpinionContinental EuropeCorporateDEIInvestmentUK & Ireland

Where are all the senior women in real estate investment?

29 May 2026 | 08:00 | London | by Anna Clare Harper

Having a decision-making pool this narrow is not a cultural footnote; it is a material exposure

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