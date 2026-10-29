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“Where is Genesta?”: How eQ went after the Swedish firm’s €1bn portfolio

29 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

The Finnish asset manager wants to double the size of the €14.3bn business by 2030

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