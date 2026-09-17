InvestmentContinental EuropeFinancingUK & Ireland
17 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace
Prices may still need to be reduced as extended market malaise continues
Peel floats sale of Salford Quays office
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Cheyne backs Poultry office refurb with £121m loan
Aviva secures double letting at 101 Moorgate
Daiwa buys stake in Apollo-owned Miller Homes
Aviva’s head of real estate debt takes over as CREFC Europe chair
Cushman adds ex-WeWork director to London team
Arrow Capital Partners signs tenant for 200,000 sq ft Cheshire shed
Avison Young loses High Court battle over Coventry scheme dispute
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living
LaSalle revisits sale and recap options for £600m outlet centre
Nomura in talks to sell £100m West End block