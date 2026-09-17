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InvestmentContinental EuropeFinancingUK & Ireland

Where's the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites

17 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Prices may still need to be reduced as extended market malaise continues

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