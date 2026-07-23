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PeopleUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureCorporate

Whitbread names Mark Allan as non-exec director

23 Jul 2026 | 14:37 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Landsec chief executive joins the hospitality group's board

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