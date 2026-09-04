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LogisticsDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentRegenerationSouth EastUK & Ireland

Whitbread plans 200,000 sq ft Buckinghamshire logistics scheme

4 Sep 2026 | 14:29 | London | by May Agaran

Project will address shortage of space for small and medium-size businesses in south Buckinghamshire

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