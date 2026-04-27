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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentUK & Ireland

Whitbread preps £1.5bn hotel sell-off

27 Apr 2026 | 07:21 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Premier Inn owner to create a "capital lighter" model following review

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