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OpinionLogisticsUK & Ireland

Why capital is taking the strategic route in logistics real estate

5 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Matthew Ardron, Ed Plumley

Capital is returning to logistics, but a lack of investment opportunities is hampering progress

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