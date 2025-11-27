Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionIrelandOfficeResidentialRetailStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Why conditions for an Irish market recovery are falling into place

27 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Fergus O’Farrell

Build-to-rent and living sectors will attract capital in 2026

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

AI giant on the hunt for 200,000 sq ft London HQ

18 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Deal for €400m distressed Dublin site falters

18 Nov 2025
Read

KKR and ISIF pump €770m into Irish property lender

17 Nov 2025
Read
Computer, Electronics, Hardware

Europe’s next data centre frontier: the rise of secondary markets 

11 Nov 2025
Read