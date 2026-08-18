OpinionInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland
18 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jonny Stevenson
The market needs to move on from its current extended period of cautiousness
Colliers adds director to national offices team
Goldman agrees €400m LCN acquisition
Signature Group co-founder given five-year director ban
CPP lines up €118m loan for Dublin office
£10m Edinburgh hotel opportunity in play
SevenCapital creates construction arm to restart £500m Kensington tower
Why early-stage investment should define the next cycle for living investors
Luxury Dublin hotel prepped for €130m sale
L&G snaps up Hertfordshire Amazon hub
Gary Neville’s firm lodges revised plans for pair of residential towers
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
$8bn US hotels giant eyes £300m+ Rosewood for London debut
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor
Pontegadea discreetly lands £150m BTR debut as UK portfolio hits £2.65bn