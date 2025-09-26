Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionContinental EuropeGlobalInvestmentOfficeUK & IrelandUnited States

Why end-user buyers are increasingly influential in global markets

26 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Rasheed Hassan, Oliver Salmon

Of the $380bn invested in global real estate in H1 2025, $33.4bn was by owners-occupiers

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

What does Merck’s pulled £1bn plan actually mean for UK life sciences?

15 Sep 2025
Read

Overseas developers scour London's battered residential market for opportunities

4 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Q+A: Segro's Jim Hartley on the privilege of investing at the bigger end of the market

9 Jul 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Aventos on listed real estate: "Mergers and privatisations remain plausible"

1 Jul 2025
Read