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OpinionContinental EuropeFinancingSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Why European lenders are changing how they apply sustainability criteria

9 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Ed Blackburn

Sustainability is firmly embedded in European lending decisions

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