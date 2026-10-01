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OpinionCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentUK & Ireland

Why European listed real estate needs to think outside the box

1 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Andy Pyle

Firms must ensure their investment strategy and value proposition is clear

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