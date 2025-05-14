Advanced Search

OpinionContinental EuropeInvestmentLogisticsUK & Ireland

Why European logistics real estate is poised to perform

14 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Justin Harvey

Sector fundamentals suggest the asset class will decouple from the economy and continue its upwards climb

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Puma agrees 25% sale of lending arm to US private equity firm

14 May 2025
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, Person

Q+A: Mitsui Fudosan’s UK head on £1.1bn British Library project, new sectors and the rise of Japanese investment

13 May 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Bob W appoints duo to Southern Europe team 

13 May 2025
Read

Q+A: Inrev’s Casper Hesp on an uptick in M&A activity in next 18 months

13 May 2025
Read