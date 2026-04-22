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OpinionContinental EuropeResidential

Why Europe’s fragmented residential sector is a compelling opportunity

22 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Dr Marcus Cieleback

Institutional investors who understand local nuances can unlock stronger diversification, more predictable cash flows and clearer social impact

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