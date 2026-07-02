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OpinionContinental EuropeLogisticsSpainSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Why heavy-duty electrification needs the right real estate

2 Jul 2026 | 11:55 | London | by Melchert Duijve

Access to energy is becoming an integral part of decision-making for logistics locations

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