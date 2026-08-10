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OpinionResidentialUK & Ireland

Why house prices are no longer the best way to track investment returns

10 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jacques Higginson

Slower sales, rather than lower prices, are becoming the biggest influence on residential land values

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