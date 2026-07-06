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OpinionDevelopmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Why housebuilding needs a reset, not a rethink

6 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Patrick Eve

A more workable partnership between government, industry and local leaders is crucial to kickstarting construction

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