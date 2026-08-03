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OpinionInvestmentIrelandOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Why international capital is on the hunt for Irish real estate

3 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by John Keegan

Pro-business culture is attracting international buyers

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