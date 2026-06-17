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OpinionContinental EuropeLogisticsUK & Ireland

Why investors can find resilience in mid-market logistics real estate

17 Jun 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Theo Soeters

Small and medium-sized enterprises tend to have limited direct exposure to international trade disruption

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