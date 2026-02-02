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OpinionContinental EuropeHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

Why investors need to prioritise picking GMs for their hotels

2 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Christina Reti

The money behind deals needs to be in the weeds of operations – particularly for trophy assets

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