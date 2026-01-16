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OpinionUK & IrelandPolicy & Regulation

Why it's time to revisit the privatisation of HM Land Registry

16 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by James Lapushner

A sale could transform efficiency and boost Treasury coffers

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