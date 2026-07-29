Why Japanese capital's focus has returned to London

OpinionLondonUK & IrelandOffice
29 Jul 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Harriet Starling
The city's offices remain a primary target for outbound Japanese capital
Greenridge strikes £31.5m deal for Newcastle’s The Spark
Japanese-inspired coffee brand eyes London expansion
Short stays are no longer the residential strategy of last resort
UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet
Union Investment swoops for Dublin retail park
Green light for Canary Wharf office overhaul
GSA taps Montréal pro to lead North American growth
Greencore Homes expands senior leadership team
P3 names asset management head
Stanhope hires Savills investment specialist
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs